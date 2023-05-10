A ring reunion: Dawson Springs class ring owner recovers keepsake

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Nearly a year and a half ago, the journey began on Hall Street in Dawson Springs on the night of the deadly December tornadoes.

After being claimed just days ago, the last recovered item given to the Dawson Springs Museum after the storms have been returned to the rightful owner.

“It feels great, I mean people have really worked hard on trying to find everything,” Brent Menser said.

Menser is a board member at the Dawson Springs Museum.

Similar to so many on Dec. 10, Cassandra Akin and her family would be sheltering in their homes the night of the deadly storms.

“It was real loud, sounded like a train,” Akin said.

People in Dawson Springs lost nearly everything and have been recovering since.

“It just takes a long time when you get hit with an EF4/EF5 tornado,” Menser said. “I thought it would be easy. We had talked about it, the initials were in the ring, the name was on it, the school, and we really thought someone would know who this lady is.”

14 News teamed up with the museum, and made contact less than a day following the first story.

[PREVIOUS: Owner found for ring lost in tornado]

Not only was a lost item returned to its owner, the last item given to the museum following the storms has been returned. But some returns never made it back to the original owner.

“Hopefully nothing like this will ever happen again where we have to do it,” Menser said. “It’s not a fun job going through people’s material, pictures or whatever. But, we’re really glad we got the ring back to who it belongs to.”

Menser says Dawson Springs is finding its way back to being better than it was found.

“If we can you know, get a little help, then maybe one day we’ll be back to normal,” Menser said.

Menser says the museum will now focus on fixing up and reopening its secondary building in downtown Dawson Springs, which was also damaged the night of the deadly tornadoes.

For now, it seems like an over a year-long journey has finally crossed the finish line.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.