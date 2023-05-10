Posey Co. Council discusses potential for Sheriff’s office employee raises

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WFIE) - During a Posey County City Council meeting, pay raises to Sheriff’s Office employees

Posey County Council President Heather Allyn says she and the council have discussed the need for raises for sheriff’s office employees since October.

The current shortage is calling for financial adjustments and Sheriff Tom Latham says he’s willing to do whatever it takes.

“Applicants for law enforcement and corrections have plummeted significantly,” said Latham. “So, in efforts of combating that ya know agencies throughout the state and the nation are raising their pay in order to try and get more applicants.”

Sheriff Latham says he conducted a pay study and presented it to the council back in February. He says the study showed surrounding counties like Vanderburgh and Warrick are paying deputies and jail employees more money.

Latham says this makes it tough to hold on to the employees they have and attract more.

Officials say now they’d be increasing the base pay for deputies from $45,000 to $54,000.

Latham says they are looking to incentivize people to apply to this jurisdiction through the raise and additional incentives like educational stipends, special assignment stipends, longevity and shift differentials.

“With everything comes a price and you get what you pay for and how important is it that you want your home protected while you’re out of town or how is it important that we’re keeping the roads safe and that we’re maintaining the safety and security of the jail,” said Latham. “To me obviously I’m a sheriff so those things are very very important.”

Allyn says the council has taken a deep dive into the numbers to figure out what the best decision would be for the county.

“No one has ever debated that the Sheriff’s department is worth the money but to be able to have the money and the coffers to pay for that because it’s an ongoing expense it’s not a onetime buying a building expense,” said Latham.

Council officials say they are expected to give the final approval for the raise in June.

