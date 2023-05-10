Otters making final preparations for Regular Season Home Opener, on Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s early in the month of May, and that means historic Bosse Field is about to be busy again. The Evansville Otters begin their season this week. Opening day for the Frontier League is Friday, and the Otts open up their season at home, against the Wild Things.

Wednesday morning, was supposed to have been their last exhibition game, against the Black Sox barnstorming team. However, the field was too wet to play, so they basically had what amounted to live pitching and batting practice.

That kept the plethora of children from several Tri-State schools, who were on hand for education day, entertained, including the 5th and 6th grade classes from Vogel elementary.

As for the Otters, final roster cuts were made on Wednesday, and manager Andy McCauley and the team say they’re doing their best, to be ready for opening day.

“We still got some moves to make. There’s some holes that we want to strengthen up a little bit, so we’re watching the waiver wire a little bit. So, we’ll see if we can get something via trade or a release somewhere else,” said Otters’ manager Andy McCauley. “Losing a lot of players from last year’s club to this year, especially offensively, has really been a struggle to replace guys like Miles, McNamee, J.R., so it’s a tough year, but I like who we have in camp. We’re just looking to strengthen some areas.”

“Last year being my first year, it was a little nerve-racking through spring training,” said Otters’ pitcher, Jake Polancic. “This year being a returning guy, having a little bit more confidence, being in, seeing the guys, coaches, it’s exciting just to get underway now.”

First pitch for the Otters’ Friday night home opener is 6:35 at Bosse Field.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.