OCSO: Beaver Dam man arrested on drug a possession charge

(MGN)
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Beaver Dam man has been arrested after a drug complaint was made in Ohio County.

Ohio County Sheriff’s office and detectives with the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force say that 40 year old Andrew Arnold was found at a home on Mosgrove Lane.

Officials searched the home and found meth.

Arnold has been charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Posey Co. Council discusses potential for Sheriff’s office employee raises
Community leaders are working to find ways to keep these things from happening.
Posey Co. Council discusses potential for Sheriff’s office employee raises
Daviess Co. Spray Parks set to open Memorial Day weekend
