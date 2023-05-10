OCSO: Beaver Dam man arrested on drug a possession charge
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Beaver Dam man has been arrested after a drug complaint was made in Ohio County.
Ohio County Sheriff’s office and detectives with the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force say that 40 year old Andrew Arnold was found at a home on Mosgrove Lane.
Officials searched the home and found meth.
Arnold has been charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.