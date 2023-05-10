Birthday Club
New tennis and pickleball courts coming to Burdette Park

Burdette Park gets new director
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Burdette Park will soon be redeveloping their tennis courts and adding pickleball courts.

Officials say the existing tennis courts have a major crack in the pavement, which makes playing tennis difficult.

Vanderburgh County Commissioners approved using American Rescue Plan Act funds to pay for removing and replacing the tennis courts.

There’s also a plan to build pickleball courts next to the tennis courts. In today’s meeting, the county commissioners approved a contract with an engineer to draw up the design plans.

County Commissioner President, Cheryl Musgrave, says she looks forward to these additions elevating the park.

”The tennis courts are just one part of it,” says Musgrave. “There are three new playgrounds as well. The refurbishment of an entire area that had been disused for several years and a major playground being put in there. We’re really excited about the improvements at Burdette Park.”

Officials say after the engineering plans are approved, construction bids will be decided.

OCSO: Beaver Dam man arrested on drug a possession charge
Posey Co. Council discusses potential for Sheriff’s Office employee raises
Community leaders are working to find ways to keep these things from happening.
Community leaders react to deadly Saturday night shooting
