Mom: Man shot by police Tuesday in critical condition

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The mother of the man who was shot by Evansville Police officers Tuesday on Indiana Street says he’s in critical condition.

She says he’s 35-year-old Kody Schaum of Boonville.

Police tell us he was alert and talking Wednesday while recovering from surgery.

Schaum’s mother tells us he’s in the ICU, and if he makes it, he will re require more surgeries. She tells us his surgery Tuesday lasted four hours. She says he was hit by two bullets.

Court records show there was pending drug possession, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct charges from March in Vanderburgh County.

They show Schaum failed to appear in case, and a warrant was issued last Thursday.

Records show he also had a pending battery of a public safety officer case out of Warrick County. They say he also failed to appear and a warrant was issued in March.

Schaum’s records show several other drug and battery arrests in the past.

Tuesday, police say they were patrolling in the 1500 block of Indiana Street when they spotted Schaum.

They say he reached in his car for a gun and cocked the slide back.

That’s when officers fired several rounds at Schaum.

