Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Mom: Man shot by police Tuesday in critical condition

Man shot by police Tuesday on Indiana Street in Evansville
Man shot by police Tuesday on Indiana Street in Evansville
By Jill Lyman
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The mother of the man who was shot by Evansville Police officers Tuesday on Indiana Street says he’s in critical condition.

She says he’s 35-year-old Kody Schaum of Boonville.

[Previous: EPD gives update after shooting man on Indiana St.]

Police tell us he was alert and talking Wednesday while recovering from surgery.

Schaum’s mother tells us he’s in the ICU, and if he makes it, he will re require more surgeries. She tells us his surgery Tuesday lasted four hours. She says he was hit by two bullets.

Court records show there was pending drug possession, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct charges from March in Vanderburgh County.

They show Schaum failed to appear in case, and a warrant was issued last Thursday.

Records show he also had a pending battery of a public safety officer case out of Warrick County. They say he also failed to appear and a warrant was issued in March.

Schaum’s records show several other drug and battery arrests in the past.

Tuesday, police say they were patrolling in the 1500 block of Indiana Street when they spotted Schaum.

They say he reached in his car for a gun and cocked the slide back.

That’s when officers fired several rounds at Schaum.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD gives update after shooting man on Indiana St.
EPD gives update after shooting man on Indiana St.
Alert Day WFIE.
On alert for possible severe storms
Jasper Police Dept. investigating after overnight crash turns fatal
Dead Armadillo on Reitz Hill
Dead armadillo found on Evansville’s west side
A homeless man has been set up behind By the Slice and looked after by Eric Weber.
By the Slice shelters homeless man; neighbors voice concern

Latest News

Demo underway at True Vine in Henderson
True Vine in being demolished after November fire
Castle Band preparing for rose parade performance, upcoming season
Castle Band preparing for rose parade performance, upcoming season
Castle Band preparing for rose parade performance, upcoming season
Castle Band preparing for rose parade performance, upcoming season
Hurt bald eagle in Vermillion Co., Indiana
Indiana State Police Trooper rescues hurt bald eagle