Man accused of resisting arrest in Ohio Co.

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - An Ohio County man is accused of resisting deputies.

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office says there was a complaint about a suspicious person in the community of Rockport.

Deputies say they found 28-year-old Charles Hurt of Hartford, who had an active warrant.

Officials say he resisted arrest, but is now in the Ohio County Jail on several charges, including possession of drugs.

