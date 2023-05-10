Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Man accused of resisting arrest in Ohio Co.

Police car lights,
Police car lights,(MGN)
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - An Ohio County man is accused of resisting deputies.

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office says there was a complaint about a suspicious person in the community of Rockport.

Deputies say they found 28-year-old Charles Hurt of Hartford, who had an active warrant.

Officials say he resisted arrest, but is now in the Ohio County Jail on several charges, including possession of drugs.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD gives update after shooting man on Indiana St.
EPD gives update after shooting man on Indiana St.
Dead Armadillo on Reitz Hill
Dead armadillo found on Evansville’s west side
Alert Day WFIE.
On alert for possible severe storms
Jasper Police Dept. investigating after overnight crash turns fatal
Evansville man hoping to win custom chopper
Update: Evansville man now in first to win custom chopper

Latest News

Boil water order issued after E. coli bacteria found in Lynnville
Boil water order issued after E. coli bacteria found in Lynnville
A woman was taken to the hospital after police say she got hit by a van while riding her bike...
EPD: Bicyclist injured after hit by van on 2nd and Michigan St.
KYTC holding public meeting at Union Co. to discuss future project
KYTC holding public meeting in Union Co. to discuss future project
Demo underway at True Vine in Henderson
True Vine Inn being demolished after November fire