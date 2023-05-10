KYTC holding public meeting in Union Co. to discuss future project

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is holding a public meeting at Union County High School.

Officials say project information will be available starting Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Officials say this will be to show proposed improvements in the county.

That includes work on U.S. 60 between Kentucky 950 and 492.

That serves as a major connection between Sturgis and Morganfield.

Officials say KYTC staff and consultants will be available to describe the project and answer any questions you may have.

