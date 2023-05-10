Humidity and rain chances returning

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It has been a mostly sunny and warm day across the Tri-State with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s this afternoon. The humidity is also rather low today, so it is a really nice day to be outside! Our skies will turn partly to mostly cloudy tonight as our temperatures fall back through the 70s this evening, then through the 60s overnight, bottoming out in the upper 50s to around 60° by early Thursday morning.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures once again topping out in the upper 70s to low 80s, but Thursday will also be noticeably more humid. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible, mainly from about midday through the afternoon and evening, as a warm front moves into our region from the southwest. We are not expecting severe weather at this time, but lightning and heavy rain will be possible, and some localized flooding cannot be ruled out if you get caught under a downpour.

We will remain stuck in a pattern of warm, humid, unsettled weather with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s and scattered showers and storms possible on and off throughout each day Friday through Sunday. Once again, we are not currently anticipating severe weather this weekend, but heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning may be possible with any thunderstorms that develop.

A cold front will pass through our region on Mother’s Day, pushing that unsettled weather off to the southeast and ushering in cooler, drier weather from the north to start next week. Monday will be partly cloudy, and we may still see some lingering rain, but our weather turns mostly sunny by Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s through the first half of next week.

