Fentanyl awareness event brings out community partners and free Narcan to Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The fight against the fentanyl crisis is making its way to Owensboro. Health officials say there were recently five overdoses in one weekend in Daviess county, and they decided the community was in need of an awareness event.

Owensboro Regional Recovery shared resources at the Green River District Health Department’s fentanyl awareness event on Wednesday. Logan Myers, a phase-two coordinator for ORR, says recovery resources are important.

“I kind of had a drug problem ever since I was 13 years old and having other traumatic events in my life really made me spiral, with my substance abuse problem,” said Myers. “No matter how far, how many times you fall down like you can always get back up from this like it’s, I’m living proof that it’s possible.”

Myers says he was a client at ORR, a six to nine-month long-term treatment program for adult males, back in 2019. He says he stayed for 14 months, and now helps others get support and recovery from their substance abuse challenges. Myers says he’d lived in Owensboro for four years now. Myers says there is hope for individuals in recovery.

About 15 other recovery and mental health resources were at Wednesday’s event. The Owensboro Police Department, American Medical Response, medication treatment centers, and in-house and outpatient treatment centers were present at the awareness event.

RiverValley Behavioral Health Program Director, Nicki Feher, says they have given out over 1,000 doses of Narcan since the first of the year throughout the seven counties they serve.

“To hear some of the stories it would break your heart, it’s not what you think it is, it’s not what you see in the movies or what you see on TV,” said Feher. “It’s real life and it’s real people and it really tugs at your heart when you hear the stories and people trying to recover and be in a better place.”

Free Narcan was also provided to people who attended. AMR Ambulance Services Public Relations representative Bill Sturges says events like these connect first responders with fentanyl recovery resources they can refer to those who have overdosed.

“Be careful because just trying it you never know if that one pill and all it takes is once is loaded with fentanyl and then the next thing you know you’re dead,” said Sturges.

If you suspect an overdose, call 911 immediately and administer Narcan if you can.

