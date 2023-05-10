EVPL offering space for telehealth appointments

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s public libraries are testing out a new program to help people get access to health care.

People be able to conduct telehealth appointments at four Evansville Vanderburgh Public Libary branches starting Monday.

Officials say library spaces and equipment will be available.

Library officials say it’s important to have a private space for those appointments.

This is all part of a pilot program between the Deaconess Clinic and the University of Southern Indiana.

The list of participating locations includes EVPL Central, North Park, Oaklyn and Red Bank.

