EVPL offering space for telehealth appointments

EVPL offering space for telehealth appointments
By Bernado Malone
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s public libraries are testing out a new program to help people get access to health care.

People be able to conduct telehealth appointments at four Evansville Vanderburgh Public Libary branches starting Monday.

Officials say library spaces and equipment will be available.

Library officials say it’s important to have a private space for those appointments.

This is all part of a pilot program between the Deaconess Clinic and the University of Southern Indiana.

The list of participating locations includes EVPL Central, North Park, Oaklyn and Red Bank.

