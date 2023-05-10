Evansville firefighter hurt while responding to house fire on E. Iowa Street

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville firefighter is recovering after a fire on East Iowa Street near Heidelbach Avenue.

The Evansville Fire Department says they responded to that call around 3:39 a.m. after the occupant of the home called 911.

They say when they arrived, fire was visible from the front door including the front porch area.

The firefighter was hurt after a part of a window frame fell on him during the overhaul process.

Our 14 News crew on scene says the firefighter was checked by paramedics and is expected to be ok.

According to a release, the occupant of the home appeared to be unconscious as firefighters arrived. They appeared to only have minor injuries.

We are working to learn more, and will update this story as details become available.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.