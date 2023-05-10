EPD participates in conference to train public information officers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department has wrapped up a training session for public information officers.

The event brings together those leaders from across the country to discuss best police practices and case studies around social media, strategies and crisis communications.

EPD Sgt. Anna Gray says the conference is designed to provide tools to engage with their communities in new ways.

She says it’s important to meet with other public information officers and to be on the same page.

“Just to kind of talk to PIOs from all over the place and to understand we all kind of share the same problems,” Sgt. Gray said. “And we all want to be transparent to the public and we all have common goals.”

Gray says 60 police departments were at the conference.

