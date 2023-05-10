Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

EPD participates in conference to train public information officers

EPD participates in conference to train public information officers
By Bernado Malone
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department has wrapped up a training session for public information officers.

The event brings together those leaders from across the country to discuss best police practices and case studies around social media, strategies and crisis communications.

EPD Sgt. Anna Gray says the conference is designed to provide tools to engage with their communities in new ways.

She says it’s important to meet with other public information officers and to be on the same page.

“Just to kind of talk to PIOs from all over the place and to understand we all kind of share the same problems,” Sgt. Gray said. “And we all want to be transparent to the public and we all have common goals.”

Gray says 60 police departments were at the conference.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD gives update after shooting man on Indiana St.
EPD gives update after shooting man on Indiana St.
Dead Armadillo on Reitz Hill
Dead armadillo found on Evansville’s west side
Alert Day WFIE.
On alert for possible severe storms
Jasper Police Dept. investigating after overnight crash turns fatal
Evansville man hoping to win custom chopper
Update: Evansville man now in first to win custom chopper

Latest News

Thousands of crosses placed for Memorial Day at Central Park in Henderson
Thousands of crosses placed for Memorial Day at Central Park in Henderson
A ring reunion: Dawson Springs class ring owner recovers keepsake
A ring reunion: Dawson Springs class ring owner recovers keepsake
Fentanyl awareness event brings out community partners and free Narcan to Owensboro
Fentanyl awareness event brings out community partners and free Narcan to Owensboro
A ring reunion: Dawson Springs class ring owner recovers keepsake
A ring reunion: Dawson Springs class ring owner recovers keepsake
EPD: Suspect to face attempted murder charge after being shot by police
EPD: Suspect to face attempted murder charge after being shot by police