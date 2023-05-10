EPD: Bicyclist injured after hit by van on 2nd and Michigan St.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman was taken to the hospital after police say she got hit by a van while riding her bike on Wednesday.

According to the Evansville Police Department, this happened near the intersection of Second Street and Michigan Street.

EPD officials tell 14 News the victim was hospitalized with minor leg injuries.

The driver of the van wasn’t hurt.

