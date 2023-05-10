Castle band students perform in “Castle All School Festival”

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Over 650 Castle band students took to the gym floor to perform together Tuesday night.

The “Castle All School Festival” performances consisted of the Castle High school and both Castle north and south middle schools band students.

The performance was to celebrate the past school year.

Part of the celebration was also to celebrate the Castle Marching Knights trip to the 2024 Rose Parade, and the president of the Tournament of Roses was event present.

Director of Bands at Castle High School, Ethan Wilkinson, says they wanted to show the Tournament of Roses present what the bands are made of.

”We wanted to show him, what the full might of the castle band program 6 through 12 is about and what better way to bring back the all school festival,” says Wilkinson.

The Castle bands also held a food drive for Tri-State Food Bank.

