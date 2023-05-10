Birthday Club
Castle Band preparing for rose parade performance, upcoming season

Castle Band preparing for rose parade performance, upcoming season
By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Castle High School Marching Knights are gearing up for a special performance, as well as their upcoming marching season.

The band will be marching in the 2024 Rose Parade in Pasadena, California on New Years Day.

Our 14 News Sunrise team caught up with the Tournament of Roses President Alex Aghajanian to discuss the preparations bands are currently making.

