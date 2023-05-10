Bright Skies, Warmer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunny to mostly sunny with high temps near 80-degrees. Tonight, becoming mostly cloudy as the lows sink into the upper 50s.

Thursday, partly sunny with a 50% chance of afternoon thunderstorms as high temps reach the upper 70s to 80. Thursday night, mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms as lows settle in the mid-60s. The severe weather threat is low.

Friday, mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Downpours can be expected with slow moving thunderstorms, however...the severe thunderstorm threat is low.

