Boil water order issued after E. coli bacteria found in Lynnville

By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LYNNVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The town of Lynnville issued a boil water order Wednesday after a water sample from the town water tower tested positive for E. coli bacteria, town officials say.

They say a routine sample tested on Tuesday was found to contain coliform bacteria, and a follow-up test confirmed the presence of E. coli.

The boil order is in effect until further notice.

The boil water order requires water customers to bring all cooking and drinking water to a complete boil for five minutes before use.

Officials say two samples must come back clean before they can lift the order.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

