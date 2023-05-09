Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

WATCH: Curious bear visits home in residential neighborhood

On checking video footage from their doorbell, the homeowners found that a curious bear had paid them a brief visit. (Source: Barry and Diane Summers)
By WECT Staff and Debra Worley
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – A family living in southeastern North Carolina had a surprise visitor at their home last month.

A curious bear paid them a visit the morning of April 28.

Doorbell video footage submitted to WECT shows the bear walking across the front yard, up the sidewalk and onto the porch before looking around and walking away.

According to the homeowners, it is their first time seeing a bear in the 14 years they have lived in the neighborhood.

They reported that others in the neighborhood saw the bear as well, although they have not seen it since.

Copyright 2023 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronald Lemon (left) and Andrew Doalson (right)
EPD: Two men arrested on multiple drug dealing and possession charges
Saturday night shooting scene in Evansville
Coroner releases name of 15-year-old murdered in Evansville
Alert Day WFIE.
On alert for possible severe storms
EPD: Robbery investigation leads to several suspects in custody
EPD: Robbery investigation leads to several suspects in custody
Rickie Dupont, Jr.
Evansville man hoping to win custom chopper

Latest News

FILE - In this July 18, 2016 file photo, actor Scott Baio speaks during the opening day of the...
‘Happy Days’ actor Scott Baio leaving California due to homelessness, crime
After stopping to unhook a trailer, a man hit 20-month-old Walker Maassen with the vehicle, the...
20-month-old killed in farm accident, sheriff’s office says
‘Straight No Chaser’ announces tour stop in Evansville
‘Straight No Chaser’ announces tour stop in Evansville
E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York, Monday, May 8, 2023. Former President...
Jury starts deliberations in suit accusing Trump of rape
FILE - Joe Kapp, quarterback for California 1956-58, talks about his experiences in college and...
Former Vikings, Cal QB Joe Kapp dies at age 85