Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) -Breaking news just into the newsroom, one person is dead after a car crash in Dubois County.

We have the latest information coming in.

Right now in Evansville, police are searching for the suspects accused of a weekend shooting that left a teenager dead.

It comes as another teenager recovers in the hospital.

One of the people accused in a Pigeon Township Trustee investigation has plead guilty.

Records show this all stems from a plea deal that was reached.

The severe weather is now out of the Tri-State, but not before leaving some hail behind.

We have a look at some of the videos and pictures sent in by viewers.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.