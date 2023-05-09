Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(WFIE) -Breaking news just into the newsroom, one person is dead after a car crash in Dubois County.
We have the latest information coming in.
Right now in Evansville, police are searching for the suspects accused of a weekend shooting that left a teenager dead.
It comes as another teenager recovers in the hospital.
One of the people accused in a Pigeon Township Trustee investigation has plead guilty.
Records show this all stems from a plea deal that was reached.
The severe weather is now out of the Tri-State, but not before leaving some hail behind.
We have a look at some of the videos and pictures sent in by viewers.
