Traffic Alert: Red Bank Rd. to close Tuesday for pipe repair

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Red Bank Road will be closed between between Booker Road and New Harmony Road for pipe repair.

The road will be closed to all traffic from 8 a.m. to 3p.m.

Officials say to expect delays, equipment and workers in the area.

Officials urge people to avoid the area if possible and use caution if you have to travel that direction.

