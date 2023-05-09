Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Traffic Alert: Red Bank Rd. to close Tuesday for pipe repair

Traffic Alert: Red Bank Rd. to close Tuesday for pipe repair
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Red Bank Road will be closed between between Booker Road and New Harmony Road for pipe repair.

The road will be closed to all traffic from 8 a.m. to 3p.m.

Officials say to expect delays, equipment and workers in the area.

Officials urge people to avoid the area if possible and use caution if you have to travel that direction.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday night shooting scene in Evansville
Coroner releases name of 15-year-old murdered in Evansville
Ronald Lemon (left) and Andrew Doalson (right)
EPD: Two men arrested on multiple drug dealing and possession charges
EPD: Woman arrest on multiple drug charges and falsifying information
EPD: Woman arrested on multiple drug charges and falsifying information
Amber May
Driver near 3.5x legal alcohol limit slams into curb in front of officer, police say
Dispatch: Roof of house catches fire after possible lightning strike

Latest News

Evansville City Council members to discuss W. Franklin Street warehouse project
Evansville City Council members discuss W. Franklin Street warehouse project
A homeless man has been set up behind By the Slice and looked after by Eric Weber.
By the Slice shelters homeless man; neighbors voice concern
National Detector Dog Trial hosted at Vanderburgh 4-H Center
Vanderburgh 4-H Center hosts National Detector Dog Trial in Evansville
IACP hosts PIO Midyear conference in Evansville
IACP hosts PIO Midyear conference in Evansville