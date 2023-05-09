‘Straight No Chaser’ announces tour stop in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Straight No Chaser a cappella group has announced upcoming stops for their Sleighin’ It Tour, with one of them being in Evansville.

They are scheduled to make that stop at the Old National Events Plaza on December 17.

Officials say fans can purchase presale tickets on Thursday, May 11 at 10 a.m.

General tickets will go on sale Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m.

According to a release, tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com or the Old National Events Plaza Box Office.

