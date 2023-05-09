Birthday Club
Reitz Senior Will Kirkland signs NLI with Ky. Wesleyan Basketball

By Aaron Hancock
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The spring college signing season continues to be a busy one, and Monday, we had a local athlete who’s going to play at the next level, right here in the Tri-State.

Reitz senior Will Kirkland signed his national letter of intent, to continue his education and basketball career, at Kentucky Wesleyan.

The Panthers are getting an excellent playmaking guard, who averaged 11 points, 5-point-5 assists, and 2 steals per game, in his senior season. Congrats to Will Kirkland, his family, and KWC’s basketball program.

