EPD officer shoots man during incident on Indiana St.
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they have been involved in an officer involved shooting.
It happened Tuesday afternoon in the 1500 block of Indiana Street.
They say a man with a felony warrant was spotted during patrols.
Police say he was not cooperative and reached into his car, where he had a gun.
They say the man was shot by an officer and taken to the hospital. Police say he was alert and stable.
This is a developing story.
