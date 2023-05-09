Birthday Club
EPD officer shoots man during incident on Indiana St.

Officer involved shooting on Indiana Street
Officer involved shooting on Indiana Street(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they have been involved in an officer involved shooting.

It happened Tuesday afternoon in the 1500 block of Indiana Street.

They say a man with a felony warrant was spotted during patrols.

Police say he was not cooperative and reached into his car, where he had a gun.

They say the man was shot by an officer and taken to the hospital. Police say he was alert and stable.

This is a developing story.

