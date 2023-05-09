Mostly sunny Wednesday, rain chances return to end the week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our temperatures climbed into the mid 70s this afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. We will fall back out of the 70s and through the 60s this evening, bottoming out in the low to mid 50s by the end of the night under mostly clear skies.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and a little warmer with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s.

Warmer and more humid air will take over for the end of the week with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s from Thursday through Mother’s Day. A few isolated showers and storms are possible Thursday, mainly during the afternoon and evening.

There is a slightly better chance of rain Friday through Sunday, so you may have some scattered showers and thunderstorms to contend with if you are headed out to BBQ & Barrels in Owensboro or any other outdoor plans this weekend. We are not expecting severe weather at this time, but stay tuned throughout the week as that can often change this time of year.

A cold front will pass through our region on Sunday, and cooler, drier air will return for the start of next week with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s Monday and Tuesday.

