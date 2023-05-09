Man found in Pike Central High School parking lot, arrested on child porn charges

PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Pike County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested a man after school resource officers found him on school property.

According to officials, resource officers found the man in the parking lot of Pike Central High School.

Officers say during the investigation they were able to determine the man had been sending explicit pictures and videos to minors.

The man is also being accused of buying alcohol and vapes for minors.

PCSO says the man was arrested and is facing the following charges:

Possession of Child Pornography

Dissemination of Pornography to Minors

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor

