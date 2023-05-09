Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Ky. Wesleyan Baseball to face Northwood in GMAC Tournament opener

Kentucky Wesleyan College (KWC)
Kentucky Wesleyan College (KWC)
By Aaron Hancock
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - For the 10th straight year, the Kentucky Wesleyan baseball team will be making their way to Prasco Park for the Great Midwest Conference Tournament. 

Sitting at one game up on Malone prior to this last weekend’s series, the Panthers swept ODU to clinch the #8 seed in the tournament. There they will be facing the #1 seeded Northwood Timberwolves, who enter the tournament with a record of 36-16 (27-5 G-MAC). Northwood, who is currently competing in their first year in the G-MAC, is a baseball power in the Midwest region, qualifying for each of the last five NCAA Regionals. 

The Panthers didn’t face Northwood this season, and the last time these two teams saw each other was in 2021, when Wesleyan went 1-2 against the Timberwolves in a three-game series. 

Both teams will be entering the game hot, as Wesleyan comes in off a sweep of Ohio Dominican, and Northwood took all four from Lake Erie.

First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT at Prasco Park in Mason, Ohio. The winner of this game will take on the winner of Findlay and Hillsdale on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. CT, while the loser of both games will play at 10 a.m. CT on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronald Lemon (left) and Andrew Doalson (right)
EPD: Two men arrested on multiple drug dealing and possession charges
Saturday night shooting scene in Evansville
Coroner releases name of 15-year-old murdered in Evansville
Alert Day WFIE.
On alert for possible severe storms
EPD: Robbery investigation leads to several suspects in custody
EPD: Robbery investigation leads to several suspects in custody
Truck crashes into house on Greengate Ct.
Truck crashes into house on Greengate Ct.

Latest News

Purple Aces baseball
Aces Baseball begin final homestand on Tuesday against Bellarmine
Reitz Will Kirkland signs NLI w KWC basketball
Reitz Senior Will Kirkland signs NLI with Ky. Wesleyan Basketball
Princeton vs Tecumseh HS Softball
H.S. Softball Highlights: Princeton vs. Tecumseh
Gibson, Mater Dei, Posey golf triangular
Boys H.S. Golf Highlights: Mater Dei, Gibson So., & No. Posey Triangular Match