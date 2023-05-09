Ky. Wesleyan Baseball to face Northwood in GMAC Tournament opener

OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - For the 10th straight year, the Kentucky Wesleyan baseball team will be making their way to Prasco Park for the Great Midwest Conference Tournament.

Sitting at one game up on Malone prior to this last weekend’s series, the Panthers swept ODU to clinch the #8 seed in the tournament. There they will be facing the #1 seeded Northwood Timberwolves, who enter the tournament with a record of 36-16 (27-5 G-MAC). Northwood, who is currently competing in their first year in the G-MAC, is a baseball power in the Midwest region, qualifying for each of the last five NCAA Regionals.

The Panthers didn’t face Northwood this season, and the last time these two teams saw each other was in 2021, when Wesleyan went 1-2 against the Timberwolves in a three-game series.

Both teams will be entering the game hot, as Wesleyan comes in off a sweep of Ohio Dominican, and Northwood took all four from Lake Erie.

First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT at Prasco Park in Mason, Ohio. The winner of this game will take on the winner of Findlay and Hillsdale on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. CT, while the loser of both games will play at 10 a.m. CT on Thursday.

