For King & Country coming back to Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ind. (WFIE) - Grammy award winning Christian artists For King & Country are coming back to Owensboro.

This time they’ll play the Owensboro Sportscenter on August 11 at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on Sale Friday, May 12, at 10 a.m. They start at $29.

The brothers will play music from their latest album What Are We Waiting For.

VIP tickets will include early entry and a Q&A session with Joel and Luke before the show.

They’ll be available at OwensboroTickets.com, the Owensboro Convention Center Box Office, and by calling 270-297-9932.

