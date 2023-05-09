Birthday Club
For King & Country coming back to Owensboro

By Jill Lyman
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ind. (WFIE) - Grammy award winning Christian artists For King & Country are coming back to Owensboro.

This time they’ll play the Owensboro Sportscenter on August 11 at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on Sale Friday, May 12, at 10 a.m. They start at $29.

The brothers will play music from their latest album What Are We Waiting For.

VIP tickets will include early entry and a Q&A session with Joel and Luke before the show.

They’ll be available at OwensboroTickets.com, the Owensboro Convention Center Box Office, and by calling 270-297-9932.

