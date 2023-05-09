Birthday Club
Junior Achievement inducts newest hall of fame members

Junior Achievement inducts newest hall of fame members
By Tanner Holbrook
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - More local leaders are now a part of the Junior Achievement Regional Business Hall of Fame.

The event honors business leaders in the region who demonstrate their business experience to others.

They were honored at the Old National Events Plaza Tuesday morning.

Inductees this year include Mark Schroeder, Greg Wathen, James Birdwell Igleheart and Colonel William McCurdy.

“Community mindedness, inspired leadership, and vision is all apart of the criteria to be inducted into the hall of fame, and again, it’s really inspiring to honor those business leaders,” said Marketing Manager Melissa Bassemier.

Event organizers say those who are still living were there to accept their awards, while family members for those who have passed accepted their honors.

