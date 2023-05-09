Birthday Club
Jasper Police Dept. investigating after overnight crash turns fatal
By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper Police Department says one person is dead after an overnight crash.

Police say that call came in just after 11 p.m. Monday night as a single vehicle crash with entrapment.

Officers say they removed 59-year-old Dennis Thimling from the car and began life saving measures.

According to a release, Thimling was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

At this time, it is unknown how or where the crash happened.

Our 14 News crew is working to learn more about the situation.

We will update this story as information comes available.

