Henderson family searching for missing 13 year old girl

13-year-old Genesis Harper
13-year-old Genesis Harper
By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A family in Henderson says they are looking for a missing teenager.

They say the missing girl is 13-year-old Genesis Harper.

Her family confirms that Genesis was last seen May 6 in Henderson.

Genesis has brown eyes, dark brown hair and is 5′2″ tall, and weighs about 132lbs.

Her family says they have put in report with the Henderson Police Department to help find Genesis.

Our 14 News crew has reached out to the police department for more information, but have not heard back.

If anyone knows anything about the situation or where Genesis is, call the police department at (270) 831-1295.

Missing, Genesis Harper
Missing, Genesis Harper

