Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Harley-Davidson in Evansville to host Grand Opening Celebration

(PRNewswire)
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Harley-Davison has officially announced their grand opening under their new ownership will take place over the weekend.

According to a press release, the grand opening will kick off with Bike Night on Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Previous Story: Officials announce change coming to Bud’s Harley-Davidson

The Grand Opening Celebration will take place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting with a ribbon cutting and flag raising ceremony.

There will be activities on Saturday that will include live music, food and a beer garden from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will take place at 4700 East Morgan Avenue in Evansville.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronald Lemon (left) and Andrew Doalson (right)
EPD: Two men arrested on multiple drug dealing and possession charges
Saturday night shooting scene in Evansville
Coroner releases name of 15-year-old murdered in Evansville
Alert Day WFIE.
On alert for possible severe storms
EPD: Robbery investigation leads to several suspects in custody
EPD: Robbery investigation leads to several suspects in custody
Rickie Dupont, Jr.
Evansville man hoping to win custom chopper

Latest News

Witness and Evansville Police describe officer involved shooting
Witness and Evansville Police describe officer involved shooting
Dead Armadillo on Reitz Hill
Dead armadillo found on Evansville’s west side
Officer involved shooting on Indiana Street
EPD officers shoot man during incident on Indiana St.
Daviess County Public Library.
DCPL now a fine free public library