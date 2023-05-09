Harley-Davidson in Evansville to host Grand Opening Celebration
May. 9, 2023
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Harley-Davison has officially announced their grand opening under their new ownership will take place over the weekend.
According to a press release, the grand opening will kick off with Bike Night on Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The Grand Opening Celebration will take place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting with a ribbon cutting and flag raising ceremony.
There will be activities on Saturday that will include live music, food and a beer garden from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The event will take place at 4700 East Morgan Avenue in Evansville.
