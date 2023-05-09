Evansville City Council members discuss W. Franklin Street warehouse project

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An old warehouse on Evansville’s West Franklin street will soon be home for many.

On Monday, members of the Evansville City Council met to talk about the multi-million dollar project.

Heritage Petroleum is a fuel supplier based in Evansville that was in search of a new location and found the old warehouse as a good opportunity for expansion.

Heritage Petroleum also plans to renovate some of the space into 90 apartment units.

Evansville City Council approved a resolution to move forward on a property tax phase-in process tonight.

City Council President Zac Heronemus says this project will be a great benefit to the city.

”It’s always great when companies that are headquartered here choose to stay here and grow their businesses,” says Heronemus. “It’s especially a bonus when they decide they’re going to headquarter and then build housing that we desperately need in our community.”

Heritage Petroleum is expected to move forward in building out their new space in the upcoming months.

