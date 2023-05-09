Birthday Club
Dead armadillo found on Evansville’s west side

Dead Armadillo on Reitz Hill
Dead Armadillo on Reitz Hill(Geraldo Norrello)
By Jill Lyman
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A dead armadillo was found on Reitz Hill.

Geraldo Norrello set us photos from Pennsylvania Street near the bottom of the hill.

This isn’t the first time an armadillo has been seen in the same area.

In 2019, a live armadillo was found in the Reitz Bowl.

Armadillos aren’t native to Indiana, but have been seen from time to time, mostly here in the southern part of the state.

In 2018, DNR officials said one was spotted in Pike County.

They say the first confirmed armadillo sighting in Indiana was about 20 years ago on I-64 in Gibson County.

Experts say they can carry some bacteria, so it’s best to leave them alone.

