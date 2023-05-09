DCPL now a fine free public library

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Daviess County Public Library say they are now a fine free library.

They made that announcement in a social media post Tuesday.

They say all accounts have been wiped of overdue fines, and now there are no late fees charged to accounts.

According to a release, all items check out for a 21-day period and may be renewed a maximum of two times. Some exceptions may apply to non-traditional material.

Materials that are on hold may not be renewed.

A release also shows patrons will receive three notices when any item is overdue, but no daily overdue fees will be assessed. The first overdue notice will be given when an item is one week overdue, a second notice at two weeks overdue and a final bill for the item at three weeks overdue.

According to DCPL, if you owe $25.00, you won’t be able to check out items.

Officials say charges for materials that are not returned to the library may be turned over to a collection agency. However, if you do not return material after receiving this kind of notice, you will be subject to prosecution.

You can view the library’s full list of policies and procedures here.

