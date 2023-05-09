Birthday Club
Daviess Co. Spray Parks set to open Memorial Day weekend

By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Parks and Recreation will soon open spray parks for the summer.

According to a release, those openings will happen May 27, the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend.

They say daily hours will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Horse Fork Creek Park, Yellow Creek Park and Panther Creek Park.

Spray parks are free and open to children of all ages.

