Daviess Co. man indicted for attempted murder of police officer

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Daviess County man has been indicted on 22 charges, including two counts of attempted murder of a police officer.

Back in March, we told you deputies arrested 23-year old Shai Sheriff.

He was wanted on warrants.

Deputies say when they approached him, he tried to drive away and hit several parked cars, including patrol cars from the sheriff’s office and KSP.

Investigators say he then drove aggressively toward law enforcement officers who were standing nearby.

No one was hurt. He was arrested a short time later.

