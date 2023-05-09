Community leaders react to deadly Saturday night shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville city officials continue to search for those responsible in Saturday night’s shooting of two teenagers. Fifteen-year-old Damarion Stanley died from his injuries.

In the wake of Saturday night’s tragedy, and as EPD works to find the shooters, community leaders are working to find ways to keep these things from happening.

In the time since Saturday night’s deadly shooting, city officials have already been feeling pressure to take action.

“It’s important that action is done and things are put in place to ensure that things get better,” said Evansville Ward 4 City Council Member Alex Burton.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Monroe Avenue and Linwood Avenue. The city council member over that area, Alex Burton, says the city has been dealing with gun violence for a long time, and it always gets worse when the seasons change and the weather gets warmer.

He says he’s been working with other city leaders to find a way to change things, and that collaboration means a lot.

“It makes a world of difference,” said Burton. “From the prosecutor’s office to the police department to even working with city council members, there are some things are going to have to change, and there’s going to have to be a reprioritization.”

In a Facebook post, Bosse High School said Stanley was one of their students. The EVSC sent out a statement saying their protocol is to provide additional counseling after the death of a student or staff member, and they’ll keep that in place as long as necessary.

Councilman Burton says addressing violent crime is necessary to ensure a bright future for the city.

“If we want to continue to be a city that is aspiring to grow, we have to do something,” said Burton. “And that really starts with making sure that our youth have access and opportunities.”

Evansville police say they’re looking for three men who were dressed in all black and wearing latex gloves. If you have any information which could help in the investigation, contact Adult Investigations Unit at (812)- 436-7979.

