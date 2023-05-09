Clearing Skies

Birthday Club
5/8 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Byron Douglas
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Becoming mostly sunny and less humid with high temps in the upper 70s. Tonight, it will be mostly clear and cooler as the lows drop into the lower 50s.

Wednesday, sunny to mostly sunny with high temps near 80-degrees. Wednesday night, becoming partly cloudy as lows sink into the upper 50s.

Thursday, partly sunny with a 40% chance of afternoon thunderstorms as high temps reach the lower 80s. The threat of severe thunderstorms is low.

