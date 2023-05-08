Birthday Club
Zoo gives another update on penguin chick

Mesker Park Zoo's Humbolt penguin chick in May 2023
Mesker Park Zoo's Humbolt penguin chick in May 2023(Mesker Park Zoo)
By Jill Lyman
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mesker Park Zoo officials gave an update on their penguin chick.

They don’t know if it’s a boy or a girl yet, but it is weighing in at more than 3.5 pounds.

Officials say they have to use a bucket know for weigh ins because it tries to waddle away.

They say he or she has started eating a few small fish from keepers each morning.

The chick is keeping warn in the nest box with mom and dad and can’t swim yet until its waterproof feathers have grown in.

He or she is not yet visible to the public.

Hopefully you’ll be able to see the chick soon, and we’ll know more about its gender and name!

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

