Zoo gives another update on penguin chick

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mesker Park Zoo officials gave an update on their penguin chick.

They don’t know if it’s a boy or a girl yet, but it is weighing in at more than 3.5 pounds.

Officials say they have to use a bucket know for weigh ins because it tries to waddle away.

They say he or she has started eating a few small fish from keepers each morning.

[Previous: Mesker Park Zoo gives update on baby penguin]

[Previous: Mesker Park Zoo: First Humboldt penguin chick hatched]

The chick is keeping warn in the nest box with mom and dad and can’t swim yet until its waterproof feathers have grown in.

He or she is not yet visible to the public.

Hopefully you’ll be able to see the chick soon, and we’ll know more about its gender and name!

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.