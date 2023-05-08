Birthday Club
Work underway to cleanup Morton Ave. warehouse debris

By Jill Lyman
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - At least some of the debris left behind after the Morton Avenue warehouse fire in October is now being cleaned up.

Workers with the company Heidorn tell us they were hired by Volunteers of America to remove the debris from their parking lot.

They need it gone so they can get back up and running.

[Previous: EFD releases cause of Morton Ave. warehouse fire]

At the time of the fire, officials told us at least 70 residents of Volunteers of America’s Hope Hall were displaced.

Investigators say the massive fire started on the third floor of the building after someone started it to keep warm.

It took several days for firefighters to get the fire out.

