UE selling land in area of former ball fields

Crews clearing concrete on E. Division Street in Evansville
By Jill Lyman
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews are working to clear the land of the former UE ball fields.

Officials with University of Evansville say there is a potential deal with a private buyer for 3008 and 3204 E. Division St.

This is the area where the former ball fields are just east of Stockwell Drive and just north of the Lloyd. 

Officials say UE acquired the properties from the State of Indiana more than 40 years ago. 

They say the deal should be closed by mid-May.

There’s no word on what the new buyer plans to do with the property.

