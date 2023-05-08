Traffic Alert: Hwy 41 lane restrictions begin Monday
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Lane restrictions began Monday on US 41 near I-69 in Evansville.
Officials say the work is taking place between Waterworks Road and the on-ramp to I-69.
According to officials, the lane restrictions will allow lighting installation and during construction a 15-foot width restriction will be in place.
The lane restrictions will take place daily between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Work is expected to last through the beginning of June depending on the weather.
