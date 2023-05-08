Sheriff: Drunk driver crashes into ditch on I-69
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Sheriff says a drunk driver crashed just after 2 a.m. Sunday.
He says it happened on Interstate 69, a few miles from the Elberfeld exit.
The Sheriff says 25-year-old Emily Mahan, of Evansville, and her car were found in a ditch.
He says a DUI investigation shows she was intoxicated.
Mahan is out of jail on a $650 bond.
