Sheriff: Drunk driver crashes into ditch on I-69

Emily Mahan
Emily Mahan(Gibson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WFIE Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Sheriff says a drunk driver crashed just after 2 a.m. Sunday.

He says it happened on Interstate 69, a few miles from the Elberfeld exit.

The Sheriff says 25-year-old Emily Mahan, of Evansville, and her car were found in a ditch.

He says a DUI investigation shows she was intoxicated.

Mahan is out of jail on a $650 bond.

