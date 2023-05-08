Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Police: Shell casings found after two shots fired runs on Evansville’s east side

The Evansville Police Department responded to two shots fired runs on the east side on Sunday...
The Evansville Police Department responded to two shots fired runs on the east side on Sunday evening.(MGN)
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department responded to two shots fired runs on the east side Sunday evening.

Police say the first one happened on the 1600 block of Koch Avenue at around 6:10 p.m.

EPD officials say they found shell casings, but no damage or victims.

Nearly an hour and a half later, officers say they responded to East Lodge Apartments on Cass Avenue.

Once again, officers say they recovered shell casings, but found no damage or victims.

Both places are located just off Covert Avenue.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday night shooting scene in Evansville
Police: 2 teens shot in Evansville, 1 dead
Ronald Lemon (left) and Andrew Doalson (right)
EPD: Two men arrested on multiple drug dealing and possession charges
Amber May
Driver near 3.5x legal alcohol limit slams into curb in front of officer, police say
Roger Greathouse Jr.
Man accused of dealing meth after traffic stop
Jordan Gonzales
Deputies: Driver takes off after woman falls out of pick up truck and hits her head

Latest News

EPD: Man charged on multiple drug charges after running from officers
EPD: Man charged on multiple drug charges after running from officers
Dispatch: Roof of house catches fire after possible lightning strike
Dispatch: Roof of house catches fire after possible lightning strike
2 teens shot in Evansville, 1 dead
2 teens shot in Evansville, 1 dead
Secretariat’s race record still holds after 50 years, but several other records were broken off...
Churchill Downs sees record-breaking Derby Week