Police: Shell casings found after two shots fired runs on Evansville’s east side

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department responded to two shots fired runs on the east side Sunday evening.

Police say the first one happened on the 1600 block of Koch Avenue at around 6:10 p.m.

EPD officials say they found shell casings, but no damage or victims.

Nearly an hour and a half later, officers say they responded to East Lodge Apartments on Cass Avenue.

Once again, officers say they recovered shell casings, but found no damage or victims.

Both places are located just off Covert Avenue.

