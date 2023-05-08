Birthday Club
Owensboro teacher receives WKU Distinguished Educators Award

By Bernado Malone
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro High School teacher was surprised with an award from Western Kentucky University Monday morning.

Longstanding theatre teacher, Carolyn Greer, received one of the university’s “Distinguished Educator awards for Visual and Performing Arts”.

Greer has been a teacher for more than 30 years, 25 of those at Owensboro High School. She says that receiving the award today was surprising and teaching theater is dear to her heart.

“I’m grateful every day that I get to come to walk, and I’m grateful to have this job and to work with all of the kids,” says Greet. “This is not something that plays in my mind but to be this far in my career, and to receive this recognition is a true honor”.

Greer says she’s now teaching former students’ children and grandchildren.

Carolyn Greer takes picture with students, WKU officials
Carolyn Greer takes picture with students, WKU officials(wfie)

EPD: Woman arrested on multiple drug charges and falsifying information
