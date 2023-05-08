Newburgh native in new ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ movie

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Castle grad Michael Rosenbaum has reprised his role as Martinex in the new Guardians of the Galaxy movie.

Rosenbaum shared on social media what it was like to work with stars Chris Pratt and Sylvester Stallone

He said Stallone is one of the “funniest dudes” he’s ever met.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the newest Marvel movie, and it was just released Friday.

Rosenbaum, who was raised in Newburgh, is best known for his role as Lex Luthor in the series Smallville.

Among his many other roles, Rosenbaum also played the character Martinex in the second Guardians of the Galaxy movie.

