Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

New Roca Bar location opening next Monday

New Roca Bar location opening next Monday
By Josh Lucca
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Roca Bar of Evansville is busy getting ready to open its new doors.

The new location is off Washington Avenue.

Roca bar, which the owners call Evansville’s first pizza joint, has been in business since 1953.

The owners are just recently closed the doors at the old location, on South Kentucky Avenue, to move here to the east side of Evansville.

The new location opens next Monday, May 15.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday night shooting scene in Evansville
Coroner releases name of 15-year-old murdered in Evansville
Ronald Lemon (left) and Andrew Doalson (right)
EPD: Two men arrested on multiple drug dealing and possession charges
EPD: Woman arrest on multiple drug charges and falsifying information
EPD: Woman arrested on multiple drug charges and falsifying information
Amber May
Driver near 3.5x legal alcohol limit slams into curb in front of officer, police say
Dispatch: Roof of house catches fire after possible lightning strike

Latest News

Carolyn Greer takes picture with students, WKU officials
Owensboro teacher receives WKU Distinguished Educators Award
Date set for tie breaker in Gibson Co. council race
Evansville police are continuing to look for those responsible for shooting two teenagers.
EPD searching for individuals responsible in Saturday night shooting
WFIE Traffic Alert
Traffic Alert: Hwy 41 lane restrictions begin Monday