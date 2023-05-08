New Roca Bar location opening next Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Roca Bar of Evansville is busy getting ready to open its new doors.

The new location is off Washington Avenue.

Roca bar, which the owners call Evansville’s first pizza joint, has been in business since 1953.

The owners are just recently closed the doors at the old location, on South Kentucky Avenue, to move here to the east side of Evansville.

The new location opens next Monday, May 15.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.