Vanderburgh 4-H Center hosts National Detector Dog Trial in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - SwabTek field-testing company officials say the fentanyl crisis is effecting more than just people, it’s also putting police K-9s at risk.

SwabTek Corporate Relations Vice President, Drisha Leggitt, says she is volunteering at the “National Detector Dog Trials” in Evansville.

The United States Police Canine Association K-9 event brought 64 teams from 17 different states to the Tri-State for the three day certification competition police K-9s.

Leggitt says is donating kits to all trial attendees.

“People don’t realize that our K-9 first responders are the first first responders,” said Leggitt. “These are the best dogs in the country we need to protect them.”

The American Veterinary Medicine Association and FDA reports, working dogs are particularly susceptible to narcotics poisonings through inhalation or accidental ingestion.

Leggitt says some police K-9s across the county are overdosing on fentanyl in the line of duty, and a percentage of them die.

Officer Doug Bueltel says luckily Evansville Police K-9s haven’t had much exposures to the toxic drug.

“There is a lot of fentanyl in the narcotics that we recover in town,” said Bueltel. “So, our dogs are definitely being exposed to it and we always keep an eye on our dogs after potential exposure to make sure they’re safe.”

Bueltel says in the event of a fentanyl exposure, police K-9s are using any human Narcan that are left over. He says Police K-9s are great tools for law enforcement. He says the canines get drugs off the street and assist with arresting felony suspects.

With the National Fentanyl Awareness Day coming up on Tuesday, Leggitt says this event is a great chance to bring awareness to this serious issue. She says resources like Swab Tech are additional resources that can increase the care provided to the canines effected.

“They’re completely safe to have around the dogs, and children and the community,” said Leggitt. “The dogs can actually chew up our tests and they won’t hurt the dogs and we can keep them safe from narcotics poisoning.”

EPD Officials say more Police K-9s will also be competing in accelerant, narcotics and explosive detection on Tuesday.

