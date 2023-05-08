Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Monday Sunrise Headlines

5/8 Monday Sunrise Headlines
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - We are on Alert as thunderstorms will make their way through the Tri-State.

Our 14 meteorologist Byron Douglas will have the latest for you.

Happening Monday in Vanderburgh County, the man accused of dealing fentanyl that ended with a man dying is set to be sentenced.

It comes after officials say Richard Barnes III plead guilty in April.

Right now in Evansville, one person is dead after a shooting on Monroe Avenue on Saturday.

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the suspects.

Heads up for those coming from Henderson to Evansville.

A major traffic alert is set to begin in just a few hours.

What you need to know before you head out the door.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday night shooting scene in Evansville
Police: 2 teens shot in Evansville, 1 dead
Ronald Lemon (left) and Andrew Doalson (right)
EPD: Two men arrested on multiple drug dealing and possession charges
EPD: Woman arrest on multiple drug charges and falsifying information
EPD: Woman arrested on multiple drug charges and falsifying information
Amber May
Driver near 3.5x legal alcohol limit slams into curb in front of officer, police say
Roger Greathouse Jr.
Man accused of dealing meth after traffic stop

Latest News

5/8 Monday Sunrise Headlines
5/8 Monday Sunrise Headlines
EPD: Robbery investigation leads to several suspects in custody
EPD: Robbery investigation leads to several suspects in custody
EPD: Woman arrested on multiple drug charges and falsifying information
EPD: Woman arrested on multiple drug charges and falsifying information
Police: Shell casings found after two shots fired runs on Evansville’s east side
Police: Shell casings found after two shots fired runs on Evansville’s east side