Monday Sunrise Headlines
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(WFIE) - We are on Alert as thunderstorms will make their way through the Tri-State.
Our 14 meteorologist Byron Douglas will have the latest for you.
Happening Monday in Vanderburgh County, the man accused of dealing fentanyl that ended with a man dying is set to be sentenced.
It comes after officials say Richard Barnes III plead guilty in April.
Right now in Evansville, one person is dead after a shooting on Monroe Avenue on Saturday.
Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the suspects.
Heads up for those coming from Henderson to Evansville.
A major traffic alert is set to begin in just a few hours.
What you need to know before you head out the door.
You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.
